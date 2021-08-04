Destination Kansas: Merging the past with the present in Wilson

WILSON, Kan. — Just off Interstate 70, along the Post Rock Scenic Byway, you’ll find Wilson, a community of about 700 people.

One of the most notable things in Wilson is the Czech egg. It stands at 20 feet tall and is the biggest in the world, KSNW reports.

The egg is a tribute to the Czechoslovakian history of Wilson. During holidays and celebrations, they are exchanged to symbolize new beginnings, love, friendship and good things to come. The egg attracts people from all around the world.

“My mom is from Czechoslovakia so we stopped, we stopped by here. It was an unexpected adventure kind of, and we always have adventures wherever we go. Ask my family behind you,” said Edward McFall, who was visiting from Colorado.

There are also smaller eggs placed throughout town.

The area carries a lot of history. Wilson Tourism President Melinda Merrill said the unique part is the ethnic background the area has continued to preserve.

“There were a lot of people here that spoke Czech and you see a lot of Czech names still in the area,” she said. “The hotel, which was built in 1899, was limestone. You see quite a number of the buildings on the historic registry are limestone.”

There are several buildings that are still standing that were built in the early 1900s.

But that’s not all the area has to offer. A few miles north, you’ll find Wilson Lake State Park.

Wilson City Mayor Mike Peschka said it’s the most beautiful area.

“It’s majestic, Lake Wilson, and is just a few minutes north,” he said. “It provides opportunities for boating, camping, hunting, fishing, biking — all kinds of opportunities for people of all ages.”

Lake Wilson (KSN Photo)

Lake Wilson (KSN Photo)

Lake Wilson (KSN Photo)

Lake Wilson (KSN Photo)

Lake Wilson (KSN Photo)

Lake Wilson (KSN Photo)

Lake Wilson (KSN Photo)

Lake Wilson (KSN Photo)

You won’t feel like you are in Kansas anymore.

“Everybody thinks that Kansas is flat, but this is where the Smoky Hills are, and there are a lot of hills here,” Merrill said.

Some in the area boast it’s the most beautiful state park in the state and that it showcases the beauty Kansas has to offer.

Things to do in Wilson