Destructive TikTok challenge shifts to parks, forces city to make changes

SMITHVILLE, Mo. — A TikTok challenge that is causing hundreds of dollars worth of damage is shifting to a new area.

Last week students at Kansas City area high schools damaged restrooms.

Now, the Smithville Parks and Recreation Department said vandals taking part in the “Devious Licks” challenge left behind a mess at Courtyard Park last weekend.

The department released pictures of the vandalism. The people responsible smashed a sink in one of the park’s restrooms. The damaged piece was ripped off the wall. The picture also shows that the front section of the sink was broken.

Because of the continued damage the city is seeing to its public restrooms, the Smithville Parks and Rec said many of its restrooms will be locked for the foreseeable future.

If you know anything about the vandalism at Courtyard Park, or other locations around town, the city asks you to report it to the Smithville Police Department.

TikTok announced last week that it would remove videos that show students bragging about the challenge.