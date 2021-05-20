Details allege father smashed door, assaulted mother in Gladstone AMBER Alert

GLADSTONE, Mo. — Newly-released court documents recount a violent incident where a mother was assaulted and a 2-year-old girl was kidnapped on May 5.

FOX4 obtained the documents from Clay County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Sean Emery. A statement from police said officers arrived to the sounds of a woman crying.

Police were dispatched to 7036 N. Olive St. on a disturbance call. When they arrived, they saw the door to an apartment was laying on the ground. The bolt was still in the locked position, and the other side of the door had pieces of the door frame still attached. Shattered wood lay on the ground.

Police talked with the woman in the apartment, who is the mother of the taken 2-year-old. She alleged the girls father forced his way into her apartment, put his hand to her throat and threatened her with a gun.

The father was later identified as 25-year-old De’Shawn Barr-Cotton. He has since been charged with kidnapping, armed criminal action and other crimes.

Cotton allegedly picked up the girl and left the apartment. The victim contacted police, who soon broadcasted an AMBER Alert.

Barr-Cotton’s mother later called the victim and said the two had spoken. The mother had seen the alert. She had later received a call from an unknown woman arranging a meetup, where the child was given back to Barr-Cotton’s mother.

She arranged to meet with the victim and police to ensure a safe transition of the child.

Barr-Cotton attempted to run from authorities. However, he was arrested on May 13, eight days later.

FOX4 ran a check on De’Shawn Barr-Cotton. We learned that he has been convicted of multiple felonies including unlawful possession of a firearm and second-degree burglary.

Police also noted in the court documents that Barr-Cotton had been allegedly involved in two separate homicide cases.

He is scheduled to be in court for a preliminary hearing on June 18.

Previous reporting: