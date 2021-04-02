Details released: Mass vaccination sites coming to Arrowhead and Independence Center in April

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The state of Missouri released information about upcoming COVID-19 clinics at mass vaccination sites.

Gov. Parson broke the news that a second clinic would be coming to Arrowhead Stadium during a media briefing Thursday. Now we’re learning that it won’t be the only site to vaccinate thousands of people on the Missouri side of the metro this month.

New vaccination sites are released weekly on Missouri’s COVID-19 website. Today’s update includes upcoming clinics at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium as well as Independence Center. There are also clinics at Raymore-Peculiar High School and Northside Christian Church in Warrensburg.

Information about each mass vaccination clinic is listed below.

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium April 29-30 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. Drive-thru clinic Register online through the Vaccine Navigator

Independence Center April 6-8 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. Walk-thru clinic Pfizer vaccine, so you will need a booster 3 weeks later Register online through the Vaccine Navigator You can also call 877-435-8411 to make an appointment

Raymore-Peculiar High School April 2-3, 23-24 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Drive-thru clinic Register through Cass County Health Department

Northside Christian Church, Warrensburg April 20-21 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Walk-thru clinic Register online through the Vaccine Navigator



Missouri is scheduled to open vaccinations to all adults in the state on April 9. Learn how to schedule a vaccination appointment today in Missouri and Kansas.

