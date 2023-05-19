INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — The Kansas City Area Transportation Authority wants to see a passenger rail system go from Topeka, Kansas, in the west all the way to Independence, Missouri, in the east.

That’s not all though.

According to a release Thursday, the agency would like a system to go from the Kansas City International Airport in the north to cities like Lee’s Summit, Missouri, and Olathe, Kansas, in the south.

On Thursday, the KCATA announced it had applied for a grant for this proposal through the Federal Railroad Administration.

“I like the idea of a light rail system that can get people from those locations back and forth,” Independence Mayor Rory Rowland told FOX4 Friday.

“Obviously that’s a philosophical like. Realistically, the devils in the details to see what it would cost, what would our contribution be, all those kinds of things. Those are big factors in making it.”

Rowland had not heard of the KCATA’s announcement until FOX4 told him about it. A spokeswoman for the KC Streetcar also said they were unaware of the announcement before it was made. The KC Streetcar and KCATA are two separate entities.

The KCATA isn’t commenting on the story on camera. The agency wouldn’t say how much their project would cost or lay out a timeline.

“Absolutely,” Rowland replied when asked if this project would be off the table if the KCATA doesn’t get the grant money. “I don’t think there’s any way that it would work if you don’t get federal funding on something like that.”

As mayor, Rowland is one of seven city council votes. He has not spoken to the other six about how they feel about this potential project.