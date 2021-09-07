Detour ahead: Work to impact traffic on Buck O’Neil Bridge

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A detour may be in your future if you rely on the Buck O’Neil Bridge to cross the river.

Crews with the Missouri Department of Transportation plan to close several ramps to inspect the bridge next week.

They will close the ramp from northbound I-35 to westbound I-70. Drivers will have to travel westbound on I-670 to I-35 north to get back on I-70.

The closures will take place from 9 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. daily beginning Wednesday, Sept. 15 through Saturday, Sept. 18.

MoDOT said the work is necessary to make sure the bridge is stable enough to carry traffic until the new bridge is ready.

The new bridge will cost nearly $220 million to build and is expected to be completed by 2024.