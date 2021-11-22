Detour to Lee’s Summit Whataburger to remain in place as traffic issues continue

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — A week after the first Whataburger opened in the metro, there is still a long wait for customers who hope to get their first taste of the popular fast food chain.

The Lee’s Summit Police Department met Monday morning and determined Whataburger’s main entrance off NW Douglas needs to remained closed. The service road just south of the entrance will also stay closed.

The decision to detour drivers by several miles and have customers come in the restaurant’s side entrance was made last week in an effort to help ease traffic in the area. Originally the police department expected to have the detour in place through Nov. 21.

With some customers waiting in line for hours over the weekend, traffic continued to be an issue. Police said the detour will remain in place for the time being.

The police department said it will continue to monitor traffic in the area and work with Whataburger to help as needed.