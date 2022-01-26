DeValkenaere no longer with Kansas City Police Department

FILE – Eric DeValkenaere, a Kansas City, Mo., police detective, who shot and killed Cameron Lamb after a chase, testifies on Nov. 10, 2021, at the Jackson County Courthouse in Kansas City, Mo., about what led up to the shooting of Lamb, who was backing his pickup truck into his garage. A verdict will be announced in the trial on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021. (Rich Sugg/The Kansas City Star via AP, File

KANAS CITY, Mo. — Eric DeValkenaere is no longer employed by the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department.

The department confirmed with FOX4 his last date of employment with the department was Monday, Jan. 24, 2022.

A Jackson County judge found DeValkenaere guilty of involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action in the 2019 police shooting of Cameron Lamb.

DeValkenaere and his partner were called to Lamb’s neighborhood for a traffic incident near East 41st Street and College Avenue on Dec. 13, 2019. A police helicopter saw a red pickup, believed to have been involved in the incident, turn into Lamb’s garage. The two officers followed Lamb onto his property.

During the trial, DeValkenaere admitted to shooting Lamb, but said it was to protect his partner after Lamb pulled a gun and pointed it at the other officer. DeValkenaere’s partner testified that he didn’t see a weapon in Lamb’s hand.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on March 4.

DeValkenaere could face up to four years in prison for the involuntary manslaughter charge and at least three years for the armed criminal action charge.