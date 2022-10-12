OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — A national go-kart chain is racing to open its first location in the Kansas City metro.

Monday, the Overland Park Planning Commission unanimously approved a final development plan for Andretti Indoor Karting & Games.

The Florida-based company, named for championship race car driver Mario Andretti, plans to create a new entertainment hub within the Aspiria campus in south Overland Park.

The developer intends to create a 103,430 square-foot building that will sit on roughly 7.5 acres at the northwest corner of 117th St. and Nall Avenue. The facility will include a laser tag arena, bowling alley, a multilevel indoor go-kart track, a restaurant and an arcade.

The Overland Park City Council is scheduled to review the final development plan for the entertainment hub during the regular council meeting on Monday, November 7.