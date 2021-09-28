Developer pitches new gas station, convenience store at Heritage Crossing

OLATHE, Kan. — The Olathe Planning Commission approved a preliminary site plan Monday for a new convenience store in the Heritage Crossing retail center.

RS Associates, LLC is requesting permission to build a 4,410 square foot convenience store with a gas station, and a 1,548 square foot attached car wash at 724 N. Ridgeview Rd. The proposed plan includes 25 parking spaces with at least six parking spaces screened from the roadway by landscaping.

The two acre lot is currently zoned CP-2 (Planned General Business District), which allows for gas sales within the district.

According to city documents the Heritage Crossing is partially developed with several retail spaces that were built in 2006 after the property was rezoned from a General Industrial District to a Planned General Business District.

To accommodate the new gas station and convenience store proposal, the commission agreed to reduce the previously approved plan from four outparcel lots to three. Future development of these lots will require additional approval of revised preliminary site development plans.