MISSION, Kan. — After defaulting on a multi-million dollar proposal, developers are asking the City of Mission to reconsider a new plan for the Mission Gateway Project.

Wednesday, the Mission City Council will host a work session to review a revised proposal from developer Aryeh Realty, LLC.

The third amended redevelopment agreement for the Mission Gateway Project issued in October of 2017 expired on Dec. 31, 2021. The city then chose to terminate the development agreement on January 5, 2022.

Now the developer is looking to renegotiate a new development agreement for the project.

Project Changes

According to a revised preliminary development plan, the developer intends to eliminate a 15,624-square foot restaurant within the proposed hotel and increase the total number of rooms by two.

The mixed-use project would also include a reduction in commercial space from 195,094 square feet to 139,752 square feet and an increase in proposed office space from 75,000 to 100,000 square feet.

Under the revised plan, the proposed apartment complex would increase from 168 units to 372 units with roughly 20% of units being earmarked for affordable housing.

According to city documents, the proposed Gateway project would now include roughly 75 affordable housing units within the apartment complex. Affordable units would include 31 studio units, 34 one-bedroom units and 10 two-bedroom units throughout the complex.

The new proposed site plan would also break up construction into two phases. The first phase of the project would include:

49,752 square feet of small commercial or restaurant space;

90,000 square feet retail or entertainment space;

A 372-unit apartment complex;

Construction of a parking garage and surface parking lot.

Phase 2 of the project would include the construction of a 202-room hotel and 100,000 square feet of office or medical facility space.

Layout of proposed Mission Gateway Project.

Tax Incentives

In 2006, the Gateway project was established as a Tax Increment Financing (TIF) district and the city approved a TIF plan for the project in 2017. The developer is now requesting the city terminate the existing TIF project and approve a new TIF redevelopment plan that would allocate taxes generated by the developed property for a 20-year period.

During that time 100% of property tax generated by improvements to the property would go toward the developer and 55% of the city’s TIF sales tax on the property would go toward the developer.

Aryeh Realty is also requesting the city allocate 8% of the city’s 9% Transient Guest Tax (TGT) on the property to the project.

The Gateway project remains within a Community Improvement District (CID). The developer is requesting the city increase the CID sales tax collection for the property from 1% to 2%, with 100% of that revenue going toward the developer. According to city records, the CID will remain in place for approximately 22 years.

The developer has also requested the city issue Special Obligation Bonds and Industrial Revenue Bonds (IRB) to help support the project.

The total project is expected to cost approximately $215,997,796 to complete.

Since the city chose to terminate the development agreement, Aryeh Realty will be required to file a new preliminary development plan with the city and go back through the approval processes with both the planning commission and the city council.

The Mission City Council will host a work session to review the revised preliminary development plan on Wednesday, Feb. 2 at 6 p.m. at the Powell Community Center. No formal action on the proposed project will be taken.