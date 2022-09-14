OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — An Atlanta-based developer could soon bring more than 200 new high-rise apartments to south Overland Park.

Monday, the Overland Park Planning Commission approved a request to rezone roughly 13 acres of land at the northeast corner of 135th Street and Pflumm Road.

Davis Development is requesting the city rezone the “L” shaped property to create Crystal Springs Southwest Apartments. The developer intends to build 252 new apartment units across five buildings on an undeveloped lot near California Trails Middle School.

Amenities for the proposed complex will include a swimming pool, clubhouse and walking trails.

Rendering of proposed apartment complex.

“There was the thought of having commercial [development] on the northeast corner of 135th and Pflumm, but that is not going to happen,” Commissioner Edward Reitzes said. “I think this is just a continuation of the multifamily transition that has occurred to the east between 135th and 133rd street. It makes perfectly good sense.”

The Overland Park City Council will review the rezoning request on Monday, Oct. 3.