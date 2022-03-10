OLATHE, Kan. —Monday, the Olathe Planning Commission will consider a request to rezone approximately 153 acres at the southwest corner of 167th Street and Black Bob Road.

The property was annexed into city limits in January. Now, developer Brian Rodrock is requesting the property be rezoned from county rural (CTY RUR) to a single family housing district (R-1) in order to create the Parkside Reserve subdivision.

Coffee Creek divides the northern half of the property from the southern half and a stream corridor splits the property east to west.

The proposed project would create approximately 383 single-family homes on lots ranging from 5,000 to 7,200 square feet. Parkside Reserve would offer residents amenities including an outdoor play area, pool and clubhouse maintained by the homes association.

According to city documents, a public trail would also be created along the north side of Coffee Creek.

The Olathe Planning Commission will hold a public hearing on the proposed rezone on Monday, March 14 at 7p.m. If approved by the commission the rezone request will move on to the city council for final approval.