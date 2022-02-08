LENEXA, Kan. — The City of Lenexa will host a public hearing to consider creating a new tax district to support the creation of a new apartment complex near Interstate 435.

Developer 87 Renner, LLC is requesting the creation of a Community Improvement District (CID) for a mixed use development at the northeast corner of 87th Street Parkway and Renner Boulevard.

The developer intends to create a 250-unit apartment complex, a parking garage, and roughly 10,000 square feet of retail space on the seven-acre property.

The proposed CID would put a one percent sales tax on retail sales within the development for 22 years.

Developers plan to break ground on the $54 million project later this summer with completion anticipated for summer of 2024. If the CID is approved, the additional sales tax collection would begin on Jan. 1, 2024.

The Lenexa City Council will host a public hearing for the proposed CID on Tuesday, March 1 at 7p.m.