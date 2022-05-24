OLATHE, Kan. — An east coast developer has submitted plans to create a new behavioral health hospital on a long-term vacant lot in south Olathe. Monday, the Olathe Planning Commission unanimously approved a revised site plan for the creation of the OASA Behavioral Health Hospital.

NOVO Development intends to create a single story, 79,700 square-foot building at the northeast corner of Frontier Lane and Fountain Drive. The proposed hospital would include 96 beds for inpatient care and a 15,000 square-foot medical clinic for outpatient services.

The nine-acre property was annexed into the city in 1968 and a site plan was approved for two commercial buildings. The property was platted in 1988 as part of the Southpark Phase II, but was never developed and is currently being used as farmland.

Plans for the hospital include several outdoor amenities, including two outdoor courtyards, a common greenspace and retention pond, as well as a mixture of walking trails and outdoor seating areas.

The proposal includes 211 parking stalls on site for patients, visitors and staff. If approved the hospital would be accessible through two access drives on Fountain Drive and one access drive on Frontier Lane.

The revised site plan will now progress to the Olathe City Council for final approval.