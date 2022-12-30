Rendering of the proposed Swing Time Golf facility. Image provided by the City of Shawnee.

SHAWNEE, Kan. —Wednesday the Shawnee Planning Commission will review a preliminary plan to create a new golf driving range at 19950 Johnson Drive.

The Kansas City-based architect firm LOOK, a Design Studio, is requesting permission to create Swing Time Golf in the city’s Valley of Champions corridor.

The developer hopes to build a 9,200 square foot facility featuring an indoor and outdoor golf driving range with a bar, lounge and golf pro shop.

Plans for the facility show 10 covered hitting bays on the west side of the building opening up to the 300-350 yard range area. The range will be surrounded by a 50 foot net to keep golf balls within the property boundary.

Each heated bay features lounge seating, fire pits and TV monitors. Golfers will also be able to get feedback on their swing in real time.

Each bay will be equipped with Toptracer cameras, screens and computers to help players hone their skills. The Toptracer equipment will also give golfers the option to play virtual rounds on some of the PGA’s most iconic courses.

Swing Time Golf will have 72 on-site parking spaces including four accessible spaces to the south of the proposed building.

If approved by the planning commission, the preliminary plan will progress to the city council for final approval. A final site plan must be approved by the city council before construction could begin.