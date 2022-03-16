KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A new entertainment district in Kansas City’s Crossroads is on the horizon. The developer plans to call it Pennway Point.

3D Development wants to breathe life back into some historic buildings. The company has a plan to turn 6 acres of an overlooked, underutilized area in the Crossroads into a thriving place for Kansas City-area residents to enjoy.

Pennway Point will sit next to Interstate 35, on 25th Street, right across from the IRS Center.

“I think the building behind us has to be one of my favorites,” 3D Development partner Erik Wullschleger said.

Wullschleger said some of the buildings are from the early 1900s. At least one will become an indoor/outdoor beer garden.

“Giant 35-foot trees, you’ll be able to sit on a picnic table or a park bench, take in a band, enjoy a local beer,” Wullschleger said.

The plan calls for dozens of local eateries, a winery, office spaces, beach volleyball and bars.

“This is needed, especially in this area,” resident Gabriel V. said. “There’s so many younger people that need a good area to lift up the daily activities, the weekends.”

There are plans for a big screen TV to watch the Kansas City Chiefs and Royals, a miniature golf course in the summer and ice-skating rink in the winter.

“We’re really trying to create an environment where everybody from the family will come in and find something they can enjoy no matter the time of the year,” Wullschleger said.

To top it off, they plan to build a 170-foot observation wheel. The gondolas will be enclosed and seat 4-6 people.

“You’ll get these amazing 360-degree views looking up to Pennway Park and down I-35, with the traffic coming up and down that major artery, as well as our beautiful skyline that everybody loves,” Wullschleger said.

This idea is to tie into the dreams another developer has for the Green Line Trail in Kansas City. It’s a 10-mile loop around the downtown area designed to connect neighborhoods.

The developers of Pennway Point expect the project to be open to the public by the middle of next year.

