With a larger incentive tranche secured and new projects waiting in the wings, partners behind the $648.1 million Homefield redevelopment of the former Schlitterbahn water park in Kansas City, Kansas, anticipate additional activity later this year.

The roughly 400-acre site near 94th Street and State Avenue, just east of Interstate 435, already has seen about $75 million in construction on multiple projects, among them a 274-unit apartment community by Milhaus, a Camping World store and a Fairfield by Marriott hotel.

Homefield LLC now looks to start mass grading by early summer for its $60 million Homefield Building, a multisport indoor training center, and $40 million baseball facilities, chief among them an eight-field youth complex by elite scouting service Perfect Game Inc.

Vertical construction could follow in the fall, with a goal to open the youth baseball complex in time for the summer 2023 season and the Homefield Building by early 2024, said Richard Napper of NAR Realty Consulting, a partner in Homefield LLC, alongside Sporting Kansas City principals Robb Heineman and Greg Maday; and Trey and Mathew Bowen, CEO and COO, respectively, of Superior Bowen.

Before that approximate timetable kicks off, Homefield has seen “tremendous” interest from potential entertainment and recreation users, as well as food and beverage brands and medical office builders, he said.