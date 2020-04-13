Dialysis may become a concern for COVID-19 patients

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kans. -- Every day, when the state of Kansas updates its COVID-19 cases, Wyandotte County always has the most. At 11 am Sunday morning, Wyandotte County had 332 cases, while the total across the state was 1, 337 in 63 counties. Kansas has 105 counties overall. Here is the website about COVID-19 the county has made for its residents: https://alpha.wycokck.org/Coronavirus-COVID-19-Information

Wyandotte County typically has some of the worst health statistics in the state, with higher rates of diabetes and heart disease.

There's a lot of reasons behind that: poverty, lack of access to healthcare, distrust of the healthcare system, language barriers, the list goes on.

The county’s chief medical officer Dr. Allen Greiner says Wyandotte County's population is already fragile, and more susceptible to COVID-19. “ So people have diabetes , people that have heart disease, people that have emphasyma or asthma, certainly older people are at risk,” he said.

“We have a lot of folks with chronic diseases,” said Dr. Greiner. “For whatever reason, this virus really causes problems with people with chronic diseases. They’re probably more likely to get it, and when they get it, they are much more likely to have significant symptoms.”



Dr. Greiner spoke extensively to Fox4 this weekend at his office at KU Med via Zoom. One of the most shocking things he described was how fast the virus progresses.

“I’ve been talking to some of our pulmonary critical care doctors here,” he said, “and they’ve been talking about how someone can be okay, have a bit of a cough. The next thing you know, they need a little oxygenation because their oxygenation levels are low. And then 20 minutes later, they’ve gone from needing a little bit of oxygen to needing to be intubated and on a ventilator. For whatever reason, it all goes fast.”

For perspective, he said, “that’s something they almost never see. If someone’s got regular pneumonia, or regular congestive heart failure and a little bit of fluid in their lungs, they can decline. They can go from needing a little oxygen to needing to be intubated. But a lot of times that happens over an hour, or two, or three, four hours.”



He discussed the role of health departments during COVID-19. “People are busy, people are frustrated and fearful in some cases, to know what’s going on,” said Greiner. “And it’s hard to remember in some cases – and it’s hard to remember all the facts when you’re worried about your job, paying your mortgages, being scared that one of your elderly family members might get this and end up in the hospital. We just want to keep providing information and education, kind of over and over and over. And we know we’re going to have to do that.”

He spoke about the benefits of being in the middle of the map. “We’re really lucky that it got here later than it got to some of our other metropolitan areas. Another good reason to live in Kansas City, besides the Chiefs,” he said with a smile.

“But we’re going to have really good data from some of the other metropolitan areas in the United States that will help us,” he continued. “We’ll have pretty good data from some of the European countries that did shelter-in-place, stay at home numbers and have begun to back off those now.”

“So by the time we get two weeks from now, we’ll know if what they’re doing in Austria and Germany, where they’ve begun to relax things. If they start getting a spike in cases again, then that really helps us here,” he said.



Dr. Greiner also spoke about the need for medical machinery. He is concerned about not having enough of one kind of machine – and it’s not ventilators.

He said his fellow doctors are “talking that they feel like the ventilator supply across the metro is pretty good right now for taking care of people in ICUs. But they’re a little bit worried about dialysis machines.”

Dialysis is the process of removing excess water, solutes, and toxins from the blood when the kidneys can't do it. When there isn't enough oxygen in your blood, it makes the kidneys work harder, hence the need for dialysis machines.



“Some of these patients that get Coronavirus and get pretty sick and end up in the ICU while we’re trying to get their respiratory system up to speed, they can have kidney problems. If your respiratory system doesn’t work right, you’re not getting enough oxygenation in your blood. If you don’t have enough oxygenation in your blood, it stresses your kidneys.”



Another thing Dr. Greiner mentioned was the timeline for COVID-19 in the metro. It is predicted to peak in the state of Kansas and the Kansas City area in late April and early May. The Stay At Home order for the metro area goes until 11:59 pm on Friday, April 24th. Don’t be surprised, Greiner warned, if that order gets extended.

All the more reason to follow Dr. Greiner’s requests.

“We need people to work as a unit,” he said. “Practice that personal hygiene. Wash your hands all the time. Don’t touch your face with your hands. Sneeze into your elbow. Wear that mask, because you don’t know if you’re going to end up in line next to someone who is coughing, and you’re really protecting others, because you might have it and not know it yet.” “People are coming together and trying to make a difference, and that’s a really good thing,” he said. “Keep it up.”