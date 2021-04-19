Did Brittany Matthews, Patrick Mahomes’ fiancé, and daughter Sterling Skye say yes to the dress?

LOS ANGELES — Brittany Matthews took thousands of Instagram fans along with her as she searched for the perfect wedding dress.

The couple’s two month-old daughter, Sterling Skye, was also along for the shopping trip.

Photos posted to Matthews’ Instagram account show her browsing through racks of beautiful white gowns. A beaming Matthews also wore white for the momentous shopping trip in Los Angeles, according to Life & Style.

In the series of pictures and boomerang videos, Matthews is pictured snapping selfies with a group of women she calls her “girls.” Matthews mom, Diana Massey, and soon-to-be brother-in-law, Jackson, were also along on the shopping trip.

Scroll through the pictures below.

One boomerang shows Matthews and Massey kissing Sterling Skye while standing in front of a rack of gowns. The girl’s face remains hidden from view. In February, Matthews shared that she and fiancé Patrick Mahomes would share her face with the world when they decided the time was right.

The final boomerang shows the women toasting Matthews who is dressed in a white lace gown.

In March, Matthews used Instagram to announce that she and Mahomes found a venue and set a date for the nuptials. We know that the two will be married in 2022, but they did not disclose the location of the wedding.

The two were engaged at Arrowhead Stadium in September. They announced in October they were expecting.