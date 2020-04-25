Didn’t get your stimulus payment? Here’s what to do

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The U.S. Treasury says 80 million Americans should have received their stimulus payments by now. But what if you aren’t one of them?

Only one IRS service center in the country has even a handful of people working at it right now. So if you’re waiting on a paper check, you may want to try to speed up the process. Calling the IRS isn’t the right option.

March and April are always busy for tax accountants, but at Cash Tax and Accounting in Kansas City, it’s been a different rush than normal this year.

“We weren’t getting as many tax returns (the deadline has been extended until July 15) but we were being bombarded with business wanting help with applying for the loans,” said Cheryl Cash, owner and operator of Cash Tax and Accounting.

Plenty of people have also been asking about their stimulus payments.

“We’ve probably have had 300 phone calls, I’m not kidding,” Cash said.

If you haven’t received a payment, the first thing is to make sure you’re eligible. You have to have filed taxes for tax years 2018 or 2019 and meet income guidelines that are below $99,000 if filling separately and below $75,000 for full payment. Those maximums are doubled for those filing jointly.

Stimulus payments are $1,200 per taxpayer and $500 per qualifying child.

If you didn’t receive a tax refund the past two years or didn’t give the Treasury Department a bank account to make a direct deposit, you can log on to irs.gov/coronavirus to input the information.

“The website isn’t that difficult to use,” Cash said. “The problem is it so overloaded that a lot of people got a message that would say we don’t know what is going on with your refund at this time and it would be like that for quite a few days now.”

At last update on the usual tax deadline day of April 15, the IRS said in a statement 6.2 million Americans have been able to get status updates through the website and more than a million have provided the IRS with bank information. The IRS is monitoring site volume and using waiting rooms to avoid it being overloaded.

“I want to make sure people understand not to give up, to keep trying to get through on the websites. Don’t try to call them because you aren’t going to get anywhere with the IRS calling,” Cash said.