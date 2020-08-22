‘Different but fortunate’: Metro teens describe emotions of returning to school

PARKVILLE, Mo. — Seniors on the cross country team at St. Pius X High School in the Northland have a wide range of emotions after beginning the new school year on Wednesday.

It’s understandable considering all the changes in their school.

“There’s assigned seats. The staircases are up or down rather than up and down, all in one,” Kate Bohr said.

“The doors are always open to keep the airflow good,” added Lauren Bohr, Kate’s twin sister. “They spray down the desks after every class, and we wipe them and you use hand sanitizer before every class.”

FOX4 asked the teens about some of the most unusual adjustments in the newly reopened school building.

“Probably lunch because we have to sit so far apart you can’t even talk to your friends, and we all have our masks off at that time so you have to be extra careful and stuff, so I think it’s kind of weird,” Courtney Cummings said.

St. Pius gave students the option of virtual learning or coming back to school. For the teens we met with, there was no decision to be made: They were all eager to get back to school.

Anna Cernich summed up her feelings this way:

“Different but fortunate. I feel it’s definitely different, but I feel fortunate, fortunate to be there.”

