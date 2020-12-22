Dipping sauce dispute leads to shooting at Wendy’s in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — A Wendy’s worker is recovering after he was shot in the back early Tuesday morning when a customer upset over dipping sauces opened fire.
FOX4 sister station FOX2 reports this happened around 1 a.m., at a restaurant on Natural Bridge Avenue and Union Boulevard, about three miles north of Forest Park and the area where St. Louis University is.
Workers told FOX2 that a drive-thru customer asked for more sauce with his order, and when he didn’t get it, he shot into the store and struck an employee in the back. The employee was taken to a hospital, and is expected to be okay.
St. Louis City Police are investigating, but the shooter hasn’t been arrested yet.
