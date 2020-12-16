Disabled man says no one stopped to help after being stabbed, robbed on downtown KC street

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man with disabilities said he was stabbed on a downtown street, with no one answering his cries for help.

Paul Compton, 60, uses a walker or cane to get around. Compton told Kansas City Police he was robbed and stabbed on Dec. 7 around 10th and Main Street in downtown Kansas City.

Compton said he was walking from his apartment to a downtown grocery store, a trek that takes him across the Broadway Bridge from his apartment near the Charles Wheeler Downtown Airport.

He said two men approached him and drew a knife, stealing his groceries and a large sum of cash meant to pay his rent.

“I was thrown to the ground,” Compton said. “At that time, they decided to rob me. They stabbed me three times in one leg and one time in my right leg.”

Compton’s legs are still bandaged from an eight-day stay at a metro hospital. He said no one came to his aid for more than five minutes, despite his cries for help and his blood-soaked clothing. Compton said he lost more than four pints of blood during the incident.

“ I asked three or four people to please help me. They told me they weren’t getting involved — just go on,” Compton recalled.

Seven years ago, a stroke left one side of Compton’s body paralyzed. He said he often walks from his apartment to that grocery store across the river since public transportation is hard to come by in his neighborhood.

Compton told the police two men jumped him that night: a white male with a tattoo of a star above his eye, and a Black man, who has dreadlocks down to his shoulders.

’It’s bad enough to live in this world, but you don’t have to treat people the way you’re treating them. That could be a little child you did that to,” Compton said.

Compton confesses that he’s no angel. He told FOX4 News he’s been to jail on three occasions. However, he and police agree that walking to the grocery store shouldn’t end in an assault.

If you know who’s behind this attack, please call the Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.