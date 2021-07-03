‘Disappointing is an understatement’: Kearney mayor helps clean up vandalism at Lion’s Park splash pad

KEARNEY, Mo. — Kearney, Missouri mayor Randy Pogue was not thrilled to see vandalism at the splash pad at Lion’s Park Saturday morning.

“Not the way I wanted to start the day,” Pogue posted on social media.

Pogue joined his staff in cleaning up the vandalism to signs around the splash pad and says police have been notified and are investigating.

“We have footage and our law enforcement team is taking it from here. I’m working with staff to remove the best we can before the opening of 10 a.m. today. Disappointing is an understatement,” he posted.

The Kearney Police Department released an image of a person of interest in the vandalism and ask anyone with information to contact Sergeant McEntire at 816-903-4750 or 816-407-3700.