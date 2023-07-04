LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. —The Lee’s Summit Fire Department is warning people to use extra caution this Fourth of July after discarded firework sparked a garage fire Monday night.

Just before 11 p.m. firefighters were called to a home in the 300 block of NW Thoreau Circle for a fire alarm. When crews arrived they found a fire in the garage of a two-story home.

All the residents were able to escape the home and were waiting outside when firefighters arrived. Crews extinguished the fire at approximately 11:16 p.m.

Investigators say the fire started in a trash can after improperly discarded fireworks ignited other trash.

There was no smoke or fire damage to the home beyond the garage. The department is recommending people wet down their fireworks before throwing them away and consider keeping firework debris in a separate container outside of the home