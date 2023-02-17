OVERLAND PARK, Kan. —Beer lovers could soon be sampling fresh flavors at a new microbrewery in Overland Park.

Monday the Overland Park Planning Commission unanimously approved a 10-year, special use permit (SUP) to operate a microbrewery at 7211 W 97th St.

Discourse Brewing will take over the former Pacific Mutual Doors space in Windmill Square. Owner Matt Britton intends to revamp the 2,975 square-foot space with upgraded restrooms, a brewhouse with storage, a taproom for guests to enjoy their brew and a covered outdoor patio area.

The proposed layout will also give guests the chance to see how their beer is made with clear views from the tap room into the production area.

“I really like this location for a microbrewery, I think it’s dynamite,” Commissioner Steve Troester said. “Not only will it give some more life to Windmill Square, but I mean you could have your sample brew then head down the driveway to Jack Stack for barbeque. If you’re working out at the fitness location across Metcalf, at the old Metcalf south site, you can have a brew after your workout.”

The Overland Park City Council will consider final approval for the SUP on Monday, March 6.