Disgraced pharmacist Robert Courtney won’t be released from prison

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Four U.S. lawmakers called on Attorney General William Barr to block the early release of a former Missouri pharmacist who pleaded guilty in a scheme to dilute tens of thousands of prescriptions for seriously ill patients to boost profits. Later on Thursday, FOX4 learned there was a reversal in fate for Robert Courtney

The Federal Bureau of Prisons said that Courtney won’t be transferring to community confinement, reversing a decision indicated in a letter on July 9.

U.S. Senators Roy Blunt and Josh Hawley, along with U.S. Representatives Emanuel Cleaver and Sam Graves, said in a letter Thursday that they “strongly disagree” with freeing Robert Courtney seven years early because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Courtney’s crimes are heinous,” they wrote. “He acted without consideration for the theft of his victims’ health and quality of life, and his actions can be described as no less than purposefully evil.”

Courtney, a 67-year-old former pharmacist in Kansas City whose own health is now failing, was sentenced to 30 years in prison in December 2002 and projected to be released in May 2027.

He’ll remain in Englewood Federal Correctional Institution in Colorado.

Attorney Michael Ketchmark also criticized the release after it was announced, claiming systemic racism. He told FOX4 in an interview earlier this week that it doesn’t make sense to set free a privileged man responsible for the deaths of thousands while others convicted of drug crimes have to serve their full sentences.