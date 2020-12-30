Disney On Ice at T-Mobile Center does not have city approval, KC councilman says

KANAS CITY, Mo. — The T-Mobile Center may be on thin ice after announcing its first event in more than 10 months, especially since it hasn’t been approved by the health department.

The event space tweeted on Dec. 29 that Disney On Ice’s production of “Dream Big” is coming to Kansas City in late January, breaking a nearly year-long stint of non-attended events. However, the performance has not been approved by the city health department, City Councilman Eric Bunch claimed on Twitter.

“All events seeking an exception to current COVID restrictions must submit a plan for how they will meet health protocols. This event has not done that and will not even be considered for an exception until plan is submitted,” Bunch tweeted.

Bunch’s legislative aid, Crissy Dastrup, told FOX4 that officials with the T-Mobile Center do need to submit a plan for review.

“We know that they don’t have an approved plan,” Dastrup said over the phone. “They do need to submit a plan. T-Mobile Center is indoors. I know it’s a giant space, but it’s enclosed.”

She said a lot of people with the city was surprised to see the announcement from the T-Mobile Center. She said before the pandemic, the city often worked closely with the event space on performances.

That was 10 months ago. The last in-person event was the first day of the Big 12 tournament on March 11. Fans were banned the following days ahead of a city stay-at-home order and following gathering restrictions.

Kansas City’s most recent set of rules specify occupancy restrictions for performance venues.

Restaurants, taverns, and all other venues, including wedding and other event spaces, shall close at 10 p.m., require social distancing between different parties, and limit the number of occupants indoors to no more than 50 percent of building occupancy. Eleventh Amended Order 20-01, Kansas City, as of Nov. 20

The T-Mobile Center’s ticketing information states that events will use a reduced capacity and group seating approach. This could fall within the city’s parameters.

Dastrup said she is confident the event space’s leaders will work with the city as they have done in the past, and that the health department will negotiate in good faith.

“I think [the health department] is sympathetic to the negative effects,” she said. “They are sensitive and sympathetic to the lasting effects that are outside of just the health concerns.”

See Kansas City’s full health order as a PDF.

