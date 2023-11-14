KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Mickey and Minnie are taking over Kansas City and making the T-Mobile center their clubhouse.

Disney on Ice will return to the T-Mobile Center in January. From Jan. 25 to 28, 2024 Kansas City will be taken “Into The Magic.”

“Disney on Ice Into The Magic” will feature Moana, Frozen, Coco and Beauty and the Beast with other beloved Disney characters.

Attendees will witness each character’s unique qualities and talents through an ice performance aiming to inspire children in the KC metro area.

Tickets are now available for purchase online at Axs.com or visit the venue Box Office.