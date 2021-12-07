Disney on Ice returns to T-Mobile Center in 2022

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After being cut short in February 2021, Disney on Ice returns to the T-Mobile Center in March 2022.

From March 24 to March 37, “Mickey’s Search Party” will bring the “magic” on the ice and in the air.

Tickets for the Disney on Ice go on sale on December 14, 2021.

Guests will join their favorite Disney characters like Mickey Mouse, Tinker Bell, Miguel from Coco, Princess Elsa, Belle, Buzz Lightyear, Woody, Moana and more!

Souvenirs will be available for purchase with new contactless purchase options and can be pre-ordered.

Disney on Ice’s last trip to Kansas City was cut short due to a COVID-19 outbreak among the performers and staff.