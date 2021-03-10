Disney Store closing at Oak Park Mall as company consolidates stores nationwide

Beth Littleford and her daughter Halcyon Juna, age 1, pose at Disney Stores Halloween BOOtique Party on September 16, 2013, in Glendale, CA. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision for Disney/AP Images)

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — The Disney Store at Oak Park Mall will close this month as the company looks to consolidate stores nationwide.

According to company’s website, the Disney Store at Oak Park Mall will close before March 23.

The move comes after Disney announced plans to close at least 60 stores in North America this year in a bid to shift their focus to ecommerce and reduce brick and mortar outlets.

“While consumer behavior has shifted toward online shopping, the global pandemic has changed what consumers expect from a retailer,” said Stephanie Young, president, Consumer Products Games and Publishing.

“Over the past few years, we’ve been focused on meeting consumers where they are already spending their time, such as the expansion of Disney store shop-in-shops around the world. We now plan to create a more flexible, interconnected ecommerce experience that gives consumers easy access to unique, high-quality products across all our franchises,” she said.

The Disney Store at St. Louis Galleria will also close by March 23. The Disney Store at St. Louis Premium Outlets will remain open.