BELTON, Mo. — Parents want answers after a homecoming dance in Belton, Missouri, over the weekend.

Some students at Belton High School said they were drugged at the school dance, but the district denies those claims.

“I mean I was terrified,” parent Rosalie said. “It’s my kid. It’s my baby.”



Rosalie said her daughter was one of the students allegedly drugged at the dance on campus.



“She’s 14,” Rosalie said. “She shouldn’t have to go to a dance and worry about something like this happening.”

The Cass County mom said when she picked up her daughter from the homecoming dance, something was wrong.

“She got in the car and said, ‘Mom, somebody spiked my skittles,’ and I said, ‘What do you mean?'” Rosalie recalled. “She said, ‘I don’t know my head hurts. I feel really bad, dizzy and sick, and I feel like I’m going to throw up.'”

So Rosalie took her 14-year-old to Belton Regional Medical Center to get tested; she said she saw other students there, too.

Doctors told Rosalie her daughter tested negative for drugs.

“One girl was vomiting and could not stand up. Another student was already back in a room because he couldn’t move,” Rosalie said.

When FOX4 asked the district about this, a spokesperson said: “As we investigate the rumors surrounding the homecoming dance, we are finding the claims to be unsubstantiated.”

The district also sent an email out to parents, saying it discovered a student was intoxicated when the homecoming dance began. The district went on to say they called that student’s parents who told the district to call an ambulance.

Belton Police said it hasn’t received any reports of drugs at the school dance.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.