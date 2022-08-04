OLATHE, Kan. — Five months ago, first responders rushed to Olathe East High School, after shots were fired in that school. Thursday, district leaders told the community what they’re doing to prevent this from happening again.

Part of that plan is a new emergency alert system that is already installed in every single Olathe school.

A badge will be on every staff member in the Olathe School District when school resumes this fall. A new safety measure added they say that will help encourage their staff.

“The way that it’s going to empower our staff even if they never have to press the button the fact that they know they can,” said Executive Director of safety Services Brent Kiger.

The addition of this new technology comes in part after a student, Jaylon Elmore, charged with first degree capital murder fired at a school resource officer.

The district said there are lessons from that day that shocked the community.

“The rapid response by our first responders was just incredible,” said Jim McMullen, the assistant superintendent.

School leaders sat the calm of the staff that day, the quick lockdown and of course the rapid response by the SRO were vital in making sure this wasn’t any worse. They also talked about what went wrong on that March day.

“The need to communicate more frequently with the staff and frankly with the students during that time was a lesson learned,” McMullen said.

They included in that, that protocol for what to do when a weapon is believed to be in a school.

But now a new day in the distirct.

“This badge it can help summon help quite quickly,” Kiger said.

A new crisis alert system that works with the click of a button, They say notifying the proper person whether that’s a police officer officer or a nurse. They say the device is to be respected.

“We want students to know about this, this is not a secret to them,” Kiger said.

The high schools will also have a security specialist at them — these positions are already filled.

The district said that its internal report from the day of the shooting at Olathe East High School will be released in the next 60 days.

