3 men taken into custody following disturbance at Independence Center

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Three men were taken into custody following a disturbance in the food court Sunday afternoon at the Independence Center.

Police say officers responded with reports of three men possibly armed.

The three subjects were taken into custody and it was determined that they were carrying toy guns.

No real guns were located and no shots were fired, according to police.

This is a developing story, FOX4 will continue to keep you updated as additional information becomes available.

Last week, following multiple violent incidents at the Independence Center, the mall extended its 3 p.m. teen curfew to every day of the week.