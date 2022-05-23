WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Federal Bureau of Investigation released its latest report on active shooters in the United States.

The report specifically focused on the 61 active-shooter incidents that happened in 2021, a 52.5% increase over the same type of shootings in 2020. The number of incidents has nearly doubled since in 2017, when 31 were reported.

The FBI said it defines an active shooter as one or more people “actively engaged in killing or attempting to kill people in a populated area.”

The 61 active shooter incidents happened across 30 states and killed 103 people. Another 140 people were injured in active shooter shootings during 2021. Included in those statistics, two law enforcement officers died and five others were injured.

The overwhelming number of active shooters were men with only one woman meeting the criteria for an active shooter, according to the FBI. The agency determined the majority of shooters were between 19 years old and 34 years old.

During 2021, agents found a trend that more active shooters targeted multiple locations in their crimes. The shootings may have happened in one day, or over several days.

Agents also determined that unlike 2020, Active Shooter crimes happened every day of the week in 2021, with most happening on Saturdays and between the hours of 12 p.m. and 6 p.m.

The entire FBI 2021 Active Shooter Report is available online.

The FBI has compiled reports on active shooter incidents across the country since 2014. The bureau said the report is provided to help officers, first responders, and the public understand active shooter incidents.

The FBI also has resources for dealing with active shooter incidents, including a Run. Hide. Fight. training video, available online.

