DIY: Transform your décor from summer to fall

KANSAS CITY, Mo — With fall officially here, it’s time to change up your house décor to match the season. But instead of buying new decorations, FOX4 has fun and easy ways for you to transform your decorations from summer to fall.

These tips come from HGTV’s Tamara Day. See her on FOX4 at 9:15 a.m. today, Sept. 22.

Try to use more muted colors and earth tones. Examples of muted colors are mauve, dusty rose/blush, dusty blues and navy. For more earth tones try using creams and taupes, i.e. neutrals instead of bright whites.

Layer in lots of texture by pairing in “earthy” elements into your everyday spaces, (i.e. shelfs, coffee table and soft seating).

You can use use both dried and faux botanicals, add greenery in pots that have texture, bronze, gray coloring, and wooden accents..

Note: Soft goods like throws and pillows that are easy to change out for the season to achieve a new look without having to redo an entire room. Try using warmer textures like velvet and faux fur.