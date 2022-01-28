WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Many Kansans struggling to pay their utility and energy bills may qualify for free weatherization services.

The assistance is made available through the state’s Weatherization Assistance Program, which gives those who qualify free upgrades to make their homes more energy-efficient. Houses will be made more energy-efficient by ensuring that they hold in heat and air conditioning while keeping hot and cold air out.

To qualify, applicants must meet income guidelines. Households that receive Supplemental Security Income (SSI), Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF), or utility assistance from the Low Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP) are automatically income-eligible.

The program serves renters and homeowners.

Eligible households will receive a comprehensive home energy audit to identify inefficiencies and health and safety concerns.

Based on a home’s audit results, improvements may include the following:

Sealing of drafts and air leaks, caulking doors and windows, weatherstripping

Testing, cleaning and repairs of heating and cooling systems and water heaters

Adding insulation to ceilings, walls, floors, and foundations

Lighting, refrigerator, and fan upgrades

All services and upgrades are provided free of charge by certified energy auditors and a network of professional crews and contractors. Applications are received, and work is completed year-round.

Contractors interested in working with the program can complete this online survey.

To learn more about the Weatherization Assistance Program, review income guidelines and even apply, visit the Weatherization Assistance Program website and contact the weatherization provider serving your county.