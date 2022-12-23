KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The parking lots to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium open at 7:30 a.m. Saturday for tailgaters.

“Some people will drink alcohol thinking that makes them feel a little bit warm,” University Health Dr. Todd Shaffer said in an interview with FOX4 Tuesday.

Shaffer says drinking alcohol will not warm you up though.

“It dilates your blood vessels, so you actually get the sensation of warmness, but it’s actually a false sense of warmness,” Shaffer said.

Shaffer said alcohol will keep blood from being sent to the outer parts of your body.

“Shivering is actually a method for our bodies of staying warm,” he continued. “So alcohol really almost completely almost gets rid of shivering.”

Regardless, the cold temperatures are not going to stop fans from going to the game and buying gear at a place like Rally House.

“We drove all the way from Michigan to be here,” dad Alan Wing said at the Power and Light Rally House Friday. “We went through a little bit of a storm to get here.”

Wing is going to the game with his son.

“First of all, like I said, this is my first NFL game that I’m going to be going to,” son Madden Risner said. “I’m going to be celebrating it with my dad who is a very big fan of the Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes, so I’m really excited to go there today… well tomorrow.”

Fans are allowed to carry blankets over their shoulders at the gates to get inside the stadium. You’re allowed to bring one factory sealed bottle of water, 20 ounces or less. Outside, there will be red warming trailers near parking gates 3/4, 5, and 6, as well as inside lots B, C, D, F, and G. Chiefs’ representatives say there will also be warming stations at the four field level spirals and the east and west upper levels inside the stadium.

The Chiefs play the Seattle Seahawks at noon Saturday. If you’re not going to the game, you can watch it on FOX4.