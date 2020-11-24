Doctors praise stricter public health orders, while others consider lawsuits

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Doctors at the University of Kansas Hospital today thanked Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas for leading the drive to enact more unified rules to fight spread of the coronavirus across the metro area.

“We are at a time of crisis in our state and in our country,” said Dr. Steven Stites, chief medical officer at KU Hospital. “We have a crisis because we don’t want to do the most simple thing: Follow the rules of infection prevention and control.”

Some businesses may be considering lawsuits against Kansas City, claiming the new restrictions go too far, and prevent people from earning a living.

The mayor said he’s confident the city’s public health orders will survive any legal challenge.

“We don’t want to get into a legal fight,” Lucas said. “We’ve tried hard to try to work with businesses as much as we can. I’m very proud of the fact that the city of Kansas City, Missouri, has provided more than $3.2-million in small business grants through CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security) Act funds, particularly in Clay County and Jackson County.”

In St. Louis, restaurants challenged an indoor dining ban in court.

And the Blue Springs school district filed suit to overturn football attendance limits in Jackson County.

Those and other court challenges to public health orders have, so far, all been denied by judges.