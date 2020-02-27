Doctors, students, teachers discuss vaping risks at Sumner Academy in FOX4 town hall

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- About 60 students learned about the risks involved in vaping during a town hall gathering Thursday at Sumner Academy.

Doctors are pushing for more restrictions on vaping products.

Physicians at the University of Kansas Cancer Center are worried about the future of nicotine addiction.

There have been about 70 deaths in the United States from acute lung injuries attributed to vaping.

Doctors warned teens about marketing that targets young people with enticing flavors.

Once addicted to nicotine, students learned that they may have long term health consequences and it can be very difficult for them to quit.

"It's kind of a sad statement on our society that these things are just turned loose," said Dr. Roy Jenson, director of the University of Kansas Cancer Center. "We have no understanding of what the health implications are. What’s gong to happen 20 years down the road? And I think we are just trying to highlight the fact that you should be very careful in terms of initiating this habit."

All states are now covered by the federal tobacco 21 law, which makes it illegal for any retailer to sell any tobacco product, including e-cigarettes, to anyone younger than 21.

Dr. Jensen says restricting exposure of teens to nicotine can decrease the adult smoking rate by 10 percent.

The University of Kansas Cancer Center supports banning all flavorings of vaping products.

Although some flavors have been prohibited, doctors say there's a big loophole, which allows flavored one-time use devices and custom formulations.