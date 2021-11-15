Documents detail arrest of Liberty man accused of stabbing his mother

LIBERTY, Mo. — Court documents contain new details that paint a violent scene that ended in the death of a Liberty woman late Friday night.

Austin Matthew Little, 20, of Liberty is charged with second-degree murder for killing his mother, resisting arrest and other related crimes. He made his first appearance in a Clay County courtroom Monday afternoon.

Court documents show Little’s mother Jill was keeping a journal of notes and other information surrounding her son’s possible mental health issues and violent behavior. Officers found the journal in the master bedroom of the house Little shared with his parents. That’s also where they found Jill’s body.

According to the probable cause statement, investigators believe Austin stabbed his mother to death while his father was at work Friday night. Court documents show he also tried to shoot his father in the head with a high-powered pellet rifle when he returned home.

Court documents state Austin, armed with the pellet gun and a hammer, chased after his father who ran across the street for help. When Austin’s father reached the neighbor’s house, he called police. That’s when Austin started walking away from the area.

Claycomo police caught up with him about three blocks away from the crime scene. According to court documents, he was covered in blood on the right side of his body when police found him. Police said he resisted arrest and they tased him. Officers said they tried to tase him again and he started fighting them. Clay County sheriff’s deputies arrived and eventually took him into custody.

Austin also had injuries when police took him into custody. Officers said he was not injured during the arrest, but haven’t said how he received the injuries.

He will be back in court on Nov. 30. If Austin is eventually convicted of second-degree murder, he faces three to 15 years in prison.