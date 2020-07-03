Documents reveal what was found on phone of former metro teacher accused of stalking student

OLATHE, Kan. — Hundreds of pictures and videos, all of the same fourth grade girl. Newly released court documents show what investigators found when the looked at the phone and IPAD of a former Olathe teacher.

“This case highlighted a hole in the current laws in the State of Kansas,” Johnson County District Attorney Steve Howe said.

James Loganbill, 58, was a teacher at Meadow Lane Elementary School.

He told leaders at the school he was attracted to his 10 or 11-year-old student, searched for her on YouTube and watched videos online.

Court documents show detectives found 210 pictures of the victim’s backside and 31 videos. All taken on Loganbill’s phone and iPAD at school.

In several pictures she was bending over and in one video he had her pose by lifting her leg up to her head while she was wearing black tights, according to court documents.

“If you’re taking multiple pictures of kids who are in, wearing clothes for the sexual desires of that individual, we don’t have the laws under the child protection statutes to cover that type of behavior,” Howe said.

Documents show Loganbill searched for the victim 39 times online, and also searched for other racy pornographic images — including those related to students and teachers.

He is charged with reckless stalking, which is a Class A misdemeanor and the maximum sentence is one year behind bars.

Howe doesn’t think that’s enough for this type of situation.

“Our preference is to have a more concise law written through the child protection statutes if possible,” Howe said.

He’s pushing for tighter laws to protect children – and said the victim’s family is on board to be an example of why it matters.

The victim told investigators she was scared of Loganbill, but he never touched her.

Howe praised the fourth grader’s classmates who spoke up when they saw the teacher taking inappropriate pictures.

“We need to be more consistent about educating our kids about what’s proper behavior and what not,” Howe said. “When we empower those kids, many times they are the ones that report this conduct to a trusted adult.”

The Olathe School District sent FOX4 a statement:

“The safety and security of our students and staff is our top priority. Any instance of reported misconduct against a student or staff member is taken seriously and thoroughly investigated. As the district cannot provide additional information for instances involving legal matters, we remain dedicated to providing a welcoming and safe atmosphere in which students can learn.”

Loganbill is free on bond. He’s due back in court August 18, 2020.