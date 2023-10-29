FORD COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – A suspect has been arrested in Oklahoma following a shooting that left two men dead and two others injured at a Dodge City bar on Sunday, according to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

It happened around 1:15 a.m. at the Central Station Bar and Grill at 207 E. Wyatt Earp Blvd.

The Dodge City Police Department and Ford County Sheriff’s Office arrived and found four men who had suffered gunshot wounds.

The KBI says the suspect, a 36-year-old man, allegedly used a handgun to shoot and kill a 29-year-old man who was pronounced dead at the scene. The KBI says he fired additional rounds that struck three additional men and then fled the area.

EMS responded and transported the three shooting victims to an area hospital. At the hospital, a 28-year-old man was pronounced dead. A 40-year-old man was flown to a Wichita hospital with life-threatening injuries. A 27-year-old man was treated and has been released from the hospital. The victim’s names haven’t been released.

The KBI says the suspect was apprehended in Oklahoma. The Beaver County, Oklahoma, Sheriff’s Office located his vehicle outside of Forgan. The truck was disabled due to a blown front tire. The suspect was waiting for assistance from an area tire shop when deputies approached his truck. He was arrested without incident and booked into the Beaver County Jail. Formal charges against him are pending. KSN News has stopped using the photo of the suspect now that he is arrested and formal charges are pending.

Any other information about the shooting can be reported to the KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIME, the Ford County Sheriff’s Office at 620-227-4501, or the Dodge City Police Department at 620-225-8126. Tips can also be submitted online at FordCountySheriff.org, or DodgeCityPD.org.

The Dodge City Police Department requested KBI assistance at around 1:45 a.m. to investigate. The Kansas Highway Patrol also responded.

Dodge City police said Sunday afternoon that the scene at Central Station has been released, and the public is now able to pick up their vehicles. There are also numerous personal items recovered from the scene available to pick up at the police department. Please be prepared to provide an ID, if possible, to pick up the property.