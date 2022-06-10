PARKVILLE, Mo. — A Northland family wants to help homeowners learn an important lesson.

The Kansas City Fire Department and Southern Platte Fire Protection District responded to a house fire in the Riss Lake neighborhood Thursday morning. They found smoke and flames coming out of the home’s kitchen when they arrived.

Firefighters were able to rescue two dogs from the burning home and extinguish the flames. No other injuries were reported.

When they began to investigate how the fire started, firefighters were in for a shock.

They accessed video from cameras inside the house. The video shows one of the family’s dogs stepping on the stovetop touch controls. It turned on the burner under a pan that still contained the remnants of a previous meal, setting it on fire.

Source: Southern Platte Fire

The fire department released the video because the homeowners want others to know about the danger of other appliances with the same design. The family wants to make sure others enable any safety options that are included with similar stovetop controls.

