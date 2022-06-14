SPRING HILL, Kan. — An house fire early Tuesday morning in Spring Hill left one of the homeowner’s dogs dead.

According to Fire District #1 of Johnson County, Kansas, crews were called to the 19700 block of Barstow Street at about 4:23 a.m..

The caller told the dispatcher that everyone, but one dog, was evacuated from the home.

Once on scene, fire was visible from the back side of the home. Firefighters were forced to exit the building due to the partial collapse of the the roof and high winds.

The residents were alerted by their three dogs before any smoke alarms went off. One of the dogs was found dead inside the home.

The fire left two adults, two children and two dogs displaced and they are receiving help from the American Red Cross Kansas.

Fire crews continue to investigate what caused the fire.

This is the second fire in Spring Hill in a short period of time. At about 8:30 p.m. Monday night, a fire in the 20500 block of South Ridgeview Road displaced three people and injured one firefighter.

