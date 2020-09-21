Dog dies in Sunday afternoon Lenexa apartment fire

LENEXA, Kan. — A dog has died and three people are without a home following a fire at a Lenexa apartment complex Sunday afternoon.

The Lenexa Fire Department along with Overland Park Fire Department, Shawnee Fire Department and Johnson County Med Act responded to the fire just before 3:30 p.m. at the Woodridge Apartments located off Hauser Drive.

First arriving crews found a fire in a first floor apartment of the three-story building.

Help was provided by the fire department for those evacuating the 16 unit apartment building.

Fire officials say one dog self-evacuated from the fire but a second dog was unable to escape and after resuscitation efforts for unsuccessful was pronounced dead.

The fire department said fire, smoke and water damage were confined to the first floor apartment.

The fire was under control by 3:40 p.m. and was reported out at 3:51 p.m.

Red Cross is providing assistance to the three residents that were displaced.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation. Damage estimates to the structure and contents have not yet been determined.