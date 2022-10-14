OVERLAND Park, Kan. — A rescue dog in Overland Park, Kansas truly earned the title “rescue” Friday.

Just after 12:30 p.m., crews from Overland Park and Leawood Fire Departments responded to a house fire near W. 155th Place and Valley View Drive.

When crews arrived on scene they could see smoking coming from the back of a two-story home.

Everyone inside the home was reported to be safe. Residents said one of their rescue dogs began barking in the basement and when they went to check on him they noticed heavy smoke coming from under a bathroom door, according to Overland Park Fire Department.

The residents kept the bathroom door closed, quickly got out and called 911.

The fire department said smoke alarms were going off when fire crews arrived but the family of four had been alerted by the dog even before the alarms began to go off.

The fire was quickly extinguished when after fire crews arrived.

Damage from the fire was contained to the basement area, according to the fire department, though there was significant damage from smoke.

The family will be able to go back in the home, according to the fire department.

The fire department tells FOX4 the dog was adopted by the family from Wayside Waifs.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

