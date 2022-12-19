MERRIAM, Kan. – A dog was mauled at his Kansas City area home while tethered last weekend by two other dogs and Great Plains SPCA says he had little way to defend himself.

An infection spread in his flesh and he had to undergo life-saving surgery, losing a leg.

“Max had some really major surgery it was more than just the simple amputation. He has really passed the risk period where he’s out of the woods as far as being able to survive and he’s recovering amazing in his foster home,” Tracy Lewandowski, Great Plains SPCA director of operations, said.

Great Plains SPCA plans to put Max up for adoption when he’s cleared medically.

