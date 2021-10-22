Dog that was missing days after owners died is found, returned to foster family

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There’s good news to report in a follow up to a missing dog story FOX4 reported online earlier this week. A German Shepherd named Sophie who vanished after her owners died was found and returned to her foster family.

FOX4’s Kathy Quinn says Sophie’s foster dad was in tears when he reported the dog had been found. He said the search restored his faith in humanity and wanted to share his thanks with Prairie Village animal control, and all of the FOX4 viewers who helped bring Sophie home.

The scared German Shepherd had been missing for weeks.

“She is scared. She is scared. She lost her humans a couple weeks ago, and she hasn’t been out of the backyard in her entire life,” Mike Loschke said previously. “She’s just running scared, very skittish of all humans apparently.”

The dog had traveled from her home in old Leawood to south Kansas City, then Prairie Village, Loose Park and Brookside since she took off Oct. 6. That’s the day Loschke was taking her in as a foster.

“This dog is special because no one can take her. All the shelters are full to the brim and overwhelmed,” he said. “We just can’t get her contained long enough to put a live trap at this point.”

Loschke’s family had just lost their own German Shepherd when they took Sophie in, and he is grateful they’ve been reunited. They had received hundreds of texts, phone calls and emails while looking for her.